Calls for transparency grow louder after South Jersey fire marshal K-9 mysteriously dies

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions have been swirling for weeks in Gloucester County after a fire marshal K-9 mysteriously died. The calls are growing louder. Many people around the county are now demanding the truth.

Across Gloucester County, there are calls for transparency and what truly happened surrounding the mysterious death of the county's Fire Marshal K-9, Ember.

"That K-9 probably saved lives and no one has had the opportunity to give it the honor it deserves," Jacci Vigilante said.

"We want to know what happened," Commissioner Chris Konawel said. "We want to know why it happened. We want to know where it happened and we want to know who's responsible and what caused the death of not only one but two canines."

During the Gloucester County commissioner's meeting Wednesday night in Woodbury, it was confirmed the 3-year-old red fox Golden Retriever was found dead on Aug. 12 in a vehicle that belonged to his handler, Fire Marshal Shawn Layton.

Konawel says it was announced Layton's personal dog also died in the same vehicle.

"We just want transparency, we want the truth, we want the facts to come out and we want honesty," Konawel said.

Ember served as the arson dog for the county fire marshal's office.

Konawel claims some commissioners have been kept in the dark.

Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating Ember's death as many residents push for answers.

"I just can't imagine, the handler, what he went through," Mauren Mccabe said, "but the truth needs to be told and there needs to be justice for K-9 Ember."

Eyewitness News tried reaching out to the fire marshal but was told he is taking some time off.

The Prosecutor'sOffice says the investigation will be thorough and updates will not be released until it's complete.