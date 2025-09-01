Pictures show house engulfed in flames after fire breaks out in Glendora, New Jersey

Photos captured by multiple responding fire companies show a Camden County home engulfed in flames after a fire broke out just after midnight on Sunday.

The blaze took over a home on the 400 block of Price Drive in Gloucester Township's Glendora neighborhood, authorities said. Gloucester Township police responded to the residence to find flames and heavy smoke billowing from the home.

Fortunately, none of the residents were home when the fire broke out, but returned once notified by Gloucester Township police. Police said the home's residents were displaced due to the fire. No one was injured in the fire, police said.

The blaze was also brought under control before it could spread to any nearby homes.

Runnemede Fire-Rescue

Multiple fire companies teamed up to battle the blaze, including crews from Glendora, Chews Landing, Blackwood, Magnolia, Somerdale and Bellmawr fire departments.

Gloucester Township police released some of the photos captured by the fire crews in an announcement about the investigation into the blaze.

Runnemede Fire-Rescue

Chews Landing Fire Department

Somerdale Fire

Authorities said this is a reminder to check your fire alert and suppression systems to ensure they're working properly.

Gloucester Township police, the Glendora Fire Marshal and the Camden County Fire Marshal are investigating what caused the fire.