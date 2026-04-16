Pennsylvania State Police warn about possible child luring incident in Glen Mills

Pennsylvania State Police are warning about a possible attempt to lure a teen into a car in Glen Mills earlier this week.

A man in a blue hatchback car or SUV reportedly started talking to a student on Sunset View Drive near Smithbridge Road Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to police. The student was waiting for her brother to get home from school when the man drove past, then returned and asked her if she wanted to wait in his car.

State police investigators interviewed people in the neighborhood, asked for relevant security footage and let them know about the incident. They are also staying in touch with security personnel at Garnet Valley School District, which is nearby, a press release from the police said.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to contact PSP Media.