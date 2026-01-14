Inside the history of Girl Scout cookies and their Philadelphia origins: "This is the birthplace of cookies"

Girl Scout cookie season is here. The long-standing tradition is almost a century old and has its origins in Philadelphia.

"Every year, in the beginning of the season, I make a goal," Lylah Morris, a senior member with the Girl Scouts, said. "Usually, I try and sell like a thousand more than I did last year."

It takes not only dedication from these young women but also help from their families and troop leaders to sell thousands of boxes.

"It's a team process," Girl Scout Maci Brown said. "My brothers sometimes come out and help."

Troop Leader Dawn Harper-Pinkett added, "We're all volunteers, so this is just an extra full-time job for us, especially during cookie season, but we love it. And we wouldn't have it any other way."

The tradition started 94 years ago when Girl Scouts baked and sold cookies in the windows of the Philadelphia Gas and Electric Company. A historical marker stands today where it all happened near Arch and North Broad streets.

Girl Scout Cookies historical marker in Philadelphia Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania

"We need to let more people understand that this is the birthplace of cookies," Troop Leader Carol Harper said.

By 1936, the Girl Scout cookie fundraiser went nationwide.

"The sky's the limit for these girls, watching them set goals and achieve them and set even higher goals for the following years," Trooper Leader Melissa Theron said.

"Now we're at nine varieties with the second-highest-selling cookie, the Thin Mint," Harper-Pinkett said.

With nine varieties, a gluten-free option and a new cookie in 2026 called "Exploremores," Girl Scout cookie sales have come a long way.

Girls Scouts CBS Philadelphia

Still, the fundraiser stands for the same thing.

"This fundraiser really helps them sort of what we say unbox the future. So, it gives them an opportunity to learn a lot of wonderful skills, business skills," said Kim Fraites-Dow, CEO for Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania. "It gives them an opportunity to set a goal and earn money for themselves and for their troop, and also to philanthropically give back to Girl Scouting."