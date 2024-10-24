Ocean City group wants your help to save Gillian's Wonderland Pier

A Jersey Shore institution may have shut down earlier this month after 94 years in business along the Ocean City boardwalk, but community members aren't ready to say goodbye.

The Friends of Ocean City New Jersey History and Culture is organizing a community photo for Thursday night at the treasured Gillian's Wonderland Pier.

OCNJ History and Culture president and co-founder Bill Merrit said on CBS News Philadelphia this morning the organization wants to people from the community to come and strike a pose in an attempt to save the family amusement park.

"This is an iconic asset on the boardwalk. It's probably the most important asset on the Ocean City boardwalk," Merrit said. "And our plan is to get as many people in front of it and get that picture out to as many people so we can work to save it."

The community photo is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. in front of Gillian's Wonderland Pier tonight. Everyone is invited to participate.

After years of financial troubles, Jay Gillian, the operator of Gillian's and the mayor of Ocean City, announced in August that the amusement pier would close for good, saying it was no longer a viable business.

While the landmark's future is still unclear, Councilmember Jody Levchuk said he would like the rides and games to stay in that location.

"I would love to see a vibrant amusement park at the bookend of the OC boardwalk and continue to make Ocean City what it is today, a family amusement tourist attraction," Levchuk said.

Cellphone video captured by Ocean City resident Marie Crawford showed the pier's famous mural already being painted over a week after its closure.