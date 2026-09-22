Iconic Ferris wheel at Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, New Jersey, needs to be demolished

Standing on 6th Street in Ocean City, New Jersey, staring at the giant Ferris wheel, Andrew Boylan had flashbacks of his childhood and the 13 years he spent working at Gillian's Wonderland Pier.

"It feels like a lot of memories are being taken away. When you come over the 9th Street bridge, it's never going to feel the same again," Boylan said. "It was a big staple of Wonderland. It's what made it iconic."

One of the most recognizable landmarks in Ocean City and a symbol for family fun will soon be demolished. Developer Eustace Mita, who bought the iconic amusement park in 2021, said the Ferris wheel is deteriorating.

"I'm an engineer, so I understand that aspect of it," Stu Newman, who grew up going to Gillian's, said, "but from a personal side it's going to have a lot of attachment to a lot of people that have ridden that thing decades ago."

Mary Anne Munning was one of several people who stopped at 6th Street Tuesday afternoon to snap a picture of the wheel before it came down.

"I'm upset because it is a cornerstone of Ocean City," Munning said, "and we all have wonderful memories of it."

Gillian's closed nearly two years ago after being open for almost a century.

Mita has said he planned on incorporating the wheel in his proposed plan to build a luxury hotel on the property, but he now said the wheel can no longer be disassembled and preserved.

"Every time you drive over the causeway, it's what you see that will be a tremendous loss," Tina Weinhold, who could see the wheel from her condo, said.

Three months ago, the former Gillian's property was deemed an area in need of rehabilitation, which was a step forward in Mita's redevelopment plan.

Boylan said whatever happens, Ocean City is going to look much different.

"The giant wheel has been an icon for Ocean City since 1989, so even though this is the second model, it's a big part of this town," Boylan said.

Mita said there is no timeline for demolition. He's still working on a plan to determine how the wheel will come down.