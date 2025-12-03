Watch CBS News
Wonderland Pier developer to reveal plans for new construction on Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk

After a plan to convert the shuttered Gillian's Wonderland Pier site into a luxury resort was rejected this summer, the owner of the former Ocean City, New Jersey amusement pier will announce new plans.

Developer Eustace Mita, CEO of Icona Resorts, says he has new plans for the boardwalk site and will discuss them during an 11:30 a.m. news conference.

CBS News Philadelphia will stream this news conference live. You can watch in the player above or wherever we are streaming.

In August 2024, owner Jay Gillian announced that the amusement pier was "no longer a viable business," though he was grateful for all the memories over multiple generations. 

Known for its Ferris wheel, log flume and roller coaster, Gillian's Wonderland pier closed its doors the following October, after 94 years in business.

Icona Resorts then acquired the site and sought to develop a 252-room hotel that would be called Icona in Wonderland.

In an August 2025 meeting, city council voted 6-1 against sending Icona's proposal to the Ocean City Planning Board for review. A Rutgers poll also showed Ocean City residents mostly opposed the project.

