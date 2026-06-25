Ocean City Council votes to designate former Wonderland Pier site as area "in need of rehabilitation"

A major procedural hurdle has been cleared for the future of the shuttered Wonderland Pier amusement park in Ocean City, New Jersey.

On Thursday night, Ocean City council passed a resolution in a 5 to 2 vote to designate the former Gillian's Wonderland pier as an area "in need of rehabilitation."

The move opens up the site to potential zoning modifications.

The resolution could pave the way for a luxury hotel to be built on the site, although it does not guarantee that one will be built there.

Attendees of the council meeting on Thursday night had a mixed reaction to the vote.

Ocean City's next council meeting will be held next month. Wonderland Pier closed in late 2024 after 94 years in operation.