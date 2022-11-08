Video shows catalytic converter theft from Giant trucks

Police release surveillance video of catalytic converter theft in Southwest Philadelphia

Police release surveillance video of catalytic converter theft in Southwest Philadelphia

Police release surveillance video of catalytic converter theft in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police on Monday released surveillance video showing the theft of 24 catalytic converters from a fleet of Giant delivery trucks in Southwest Philadelphia.

CBS3 first reported on the catalytic converter thefts last month.

The video shows several men in dark clothing exiting two cars in a parking lot where the trucks are parked.

If you recognize the car or the suspects, you're urged to call police.

A spokesperson for Giant declined to comment.