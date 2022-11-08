Watch CBS News
Video shows catalytic converter theft from Giant trucks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police on Monday released surveillance video showing the theft of 24 catalytic converters from a fleet of Giant delivery trucks in Southwest Philadelphia.

CBS3 first reported on the catalytic converter thefts last month.

The video shows several men in dark clothing exiting two cars in a parking lot where the trucks are parked.

If you recognize the car or the suspects, you're urged to call police.

A spokesperson for Giant declined to comment.  

