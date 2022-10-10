Watch CBS News
Thieves steal catalytic converters from fleet of Giant delivery trucks in Southwest Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thieves stripped catalytic converters from a fleet of Giant supermarket delivery trucks. It happened at the company's customer fulfillment center on Island Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the thieves stole the emission device, which is made from expensive metals, from all 30 trucks.

There's no word on when Giant discovered the thefts.

The company says police are investigating.

