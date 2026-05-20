This Philadelphia street artist combines love of sports and art to create artwork under I-95

Philadelphia is a city that loves two things: sports and arts. One local street artist has combined the two with some viral works that you've probably seen before. Now, he's adding to his portfolio in South Philly.

On a busy stretch of road under I-95, Philly is adding more artwork.

The mural capital of the world now has a nod to Allen Iverson, Chase Utley, Jalen Hurts, and the world's greatest mascots thanks to this guy, the street artist Get Up.

You might recognize his viral work around the city.

"A lot of people know I did the dancing Jason Kelce, which there are still some of them up around the city," Get Up said. "It didn't start as my logo, but what became my main logo was the Ben Franklin boombox piece."

Get Up just completed his latest work, using highway pillars on Christian Street in Queen Village, which began with his homage to Kelce.

"You can still kind of see the paper, the outline of Kelce on there's still," Get Up said. "So, I did that, and the neighborhood association that usually would paint over the graffiti eventually got a hold of me to try and transform this and make it more permanent."

Get Up said he's worked on it over the last several months, tying his artistic background with his love of Philly sports and his grandfather's dedication to the Flyers.

"Growing up, my family was always a hockey family," Get Up said, "and my grandpop knew a lot of players, including Bernie [Parent]. Heard a lot of funny stories about him over the years."

With this latest project, Get Up is grateful to bring some joy to a piece of the city.

"I'm out here, people stop me and tell me how much they like it. They've been able to teach their kids about some of the players because it started a conversation about who they are. I'm super grateful I get to do this for a living and also for fun."

