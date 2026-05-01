Montgomery County coffee shop unveils new location, expanding opportunities for neurodivergent workers

A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania coffee shop is getting a biggger and better home just down the street as it looks to expand opportunities for its employees.

Get Cafe in Narberth, which employs neurodivergent individuals and people with disabilities, unveiled its new location Friday as part of an expansion aimed at increasing job training and community opportunities.

The announcement came during a First Friday event in Narberth, where music played and crowds filled the streets.

The cafe, a recipient of the CBS News Philadelphia Hometown Heartbeat award, plans to renovate the new space while continuing operations at its current location.

Its founder, Brooke Goodspeed, says the cafe was inspired by her son Olivier.

"We have huge, big plans, big dreams to really create more job opportunities and more opportunities to grow our community that we love so much," Brooke Goodspeed said.

The shop currently sits on Haverford Avenue, but Brooke and her husband Jon Goodspeed just secured the new location right down the street and they say it will be bigger and better.

It will feature an expanded commercial kitchen with more training programs.

The plan is to keep the old location open as renovations are underway. The founders and their employees say they can't wait for the new location.

"Everybody's fingerprints are in this organization. We out the ball in motion but it's been a family group town community affair," Jon Goodspeed said.

Get cafe's workers are the ones that make it one of mind and they too are just as excited.

The Goodspeeds say seeing the joy it brings to the community means everything to them.

"As a mom. This all stems from our personal experience parenting three kids and one of them really need some significant support so the dream is to build your child a safe suture where they can grow and thrive is really the foundation of where this starts," Brooke Goodspeed says.