Many shoppers spent Small Business Saturday shopping local along Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

Stores like the gift shop Occasionette saw large crowds of shoppers.

It was a welcome sight for COO Bari Fisher, who called this day one of the most exciting of the year.

"We are so thrilled to welcome our customers and so thankful for all of their support," said Fisher.

Shoppers visited several stores, including Laurel Hill Gardens, where owner Jake Bevan said this day is incredibly important.

"The whole year we had a lot of rainy weather on big weekends, and so we lost a lot of business, and having these beautiful weekends are an enormously important thing for people to come out and help support us," he said.

Kim Guarnini and her family came all the way from Wilmington, Delaware, to buy their Christmas tree from Laurel Hill Gardens.

Guarnini says it was important to shop locally, knowing that their dollars will stay in the community.

"To support as much as we can. You are not only here to buy a Christmas tree, but later down, you go and get lunch, go and find other activities in the area that you can actually support as well. It's like a trickle-down effect," she said.

Between Friends Boutique says the support was especially meaningful this year.

The business has been in the dark after losing power during the storm on Thanksgiving, but that didn't stop their customers from showing up and showing love to one of their favorite stores.

"Small businesses need our help. I feel like we're all here, there's a number of us here to help, to help them grow," said customer Joann Baker

"This means a lot to us," co-owner Atiya Smith said. "It shows our commitment to the neighborhood. It shows the commitment of our actual customers."