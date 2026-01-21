Philly native releasing film on former Villanova basketball star: "I would not be Michael Jordan without him"

A Philadelphia native is making sure an unsung figure in sports history is getting his due.

George Raveling might not be a recognizable name, but he's one of the most important figures in the history of basketball.

The former Villanova star player and coach spent decades in and around the game before his death last September.

But he might be best known as the guy who helped bring Michael Jordan to Nike in the 1980s.

George Raveling, a former Villanova star player and coach, might be best known as the guy who helped bring Michael Jordan to Nike in the 1980s. "Unraveling George"

"George Raveling recruited my first sports heroes. I fell in love with the Villanova Wildcats in the mid '60s, I don't wanna date myself, but I think I just did," said Philadelphia native Mike Tollin, who was the executive producer of "The Last Dance" documentary.

Tollin is releasing a new film about Raveling called "Unraveling George." It premiered Wednesday night at Villanova University.

"George Raveling is a mentor, he's a friend, he's a confidant, and I would not be Michael Jordan without him," Jordan said in the film.

Tollin said being able to tell Raveling's story is a "full circle moment."

"There's someone in the film who says that it's arguable that George Raveling had more influence on the game than maybe anybody else in the modern era," Tollin said.

Raveling might not be well known, but his moves behind the scenes as an executive at Nike made it truly a global brand and basketball a global sport.

"Things like Kobe Bryant going to China," Tollin said. "Dirk Nowitzki coming from Germany to the U.S. Basketball coming to Africa. Look at what basketball in Africa is now. Look at how many players in the NBA. He moved through the world with grace, benevolence, integrity, and just love. Love in his heart, love for what he did. Love for the opportunities that he had. And love for leadership and mentorship and comradeship and all the good stuff sports stands for and gives opportunities for."