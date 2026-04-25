Community helps paint Gayborhood mural honoring Philadelphia LGBTQ+ trailblazers

Community members picked up paintbrushes in Philadelphia's Gayborhood inside Voyeur Nightclub on Saturday to help bring a new mural honoring five LGBTQ+ trailblazers to life — an effort organizers say is rooted in both remembrance and representation.

The public paint day, held during Philadelphia Black Pride, invited people of all ages to contribute to a mural that will be installed and dedicated in June for Pride Month.

The artwork, designed by Santiago Galeas, honors Gloria Casarez, Michael Hinson Jr., Tyrone Smith, Nizah Morris and Dawn Munro — all of whom played significant roles in advancing LGBTQ+ rights and visibility in Philadelphia.

At several tables set up inside the club, participants worked on different sections of the mural, filling in color over pre-drawn designs — each section representing one of the five honorees.

Galeas said he took time to understand each person's legacy while developing the design.

"When I do portraits, I like to make sure I'm talking to the subjects," Galeas said. "Obviously, there's not a way to do that with this mural, so I made a point of talking to their loved ones, really diving into the work and legacy."

For the families of those depicted, that approach carried deep meaning.

Tricia Dressel, the surviving spouse of Gloria Casarez — Philly's first director of LGBTQ affairs — said the mural is a powerful tribute.

"To be in a mural with members of the community, people she considered friends … like Michael and Dawn and Tyrone and Nizah — I think this is the best honor for Gloria," Dressel said.

The timing of the event also adds another layer of significance. Michael Hinson Jr., one of the five honorees, was a co-founder of Philadelphia Black Pride — a legacy that continues to resonate during the annual celebration.

"He fought tirelessly and courageously and endlessly for Black and Brown LGBTQ+ rights," said Tara Webb, a close friend of Hinson.

City Councilmember Rue Landau, the city's first openly LGBTQ councilmember, said the mural ensures those contributions are not forgotten.

"The stories of all five of these people are so important," Landau said. "Whether it was housing, healthcare — they made significant change."

For younger participants, the experience also served as a moment of learning.

"It makes the people of that community feel more accepted," said 10-year-old Alma Alfarano, who helped paint part of the mural.

Organizers say once additional layers are completed, the mural will be installed in the Gayborhood and formally dedicated in June.