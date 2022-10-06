Gas prices jump overnight in Philly region after OPEC voted to slash oil production

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Get ready to feel the pain at the pump. OPEC-Plus, which is led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, just announced its slashing oil production by 2 million barrels a day.

OPEC-Plus voted on Wednesday to cut production, which is more than expected and the largest cut since the pandemic started.

"A few months ago it was crazy and I have to drive an hour to get to work," one man said.

"Less supply of crude oil equals less supply of gasoline," Stephen Schork, an oil analyst and co-founder of the Schork Report, said. "Less supply of gasoline at current demand levels equals higher prices."

Overnight, gas prices jumped about five cents in the Philadelphia region.

In Philadelphia, drivers are paying about $3.69 per gallon.

In South Jersey, you're paying $3.46. In northern Delaware, the price for a gallon is about $3.45.