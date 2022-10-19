Drivers in Philadelphia area react to Biden's expected actions to lower gas prices

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) – President Biden will announce new actions to help reduce gas prices. It comes two weeks after OPEC announced steep cuts in oil production, a move that the president slammed.

Getting gas has now become a very sore spot for drivers. While many are trying to figure out where you can save a few dollars, there aren't many options.

CBS3 was at two Sunoco gas stations on City Ave Wednesday morning with only 2 cents in price difference.

Drivers CBS3 spoke with say relief can't come soon enough.

"I spend $30 a day on gas, 7 days a week," Adrienne Burke, a delivery driver, said.

Burke says he can't continue as a driver with these outrageous prices at the pump.

As of now, gas prices in our area are hovering around $4 a gallon.

Wednesday, President Biden is expected to announce a series of steps that, the administration says, will address the oil supply crunch and lower gas prices.

The first is the sale of 15 million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve to be delivered in December.

The White House says that would meet his promise to release a total of 180 million barrels over six months.

"The president took historic, historic efforts in the past several months to make sure that we brought gas prices down." Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, said.

"It's difficult, you know, for people to deal with groceries, where the price is increasing, where the price of gas is increasing," Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said.

The White House is trying to highlight Biden's actions ahead of the midterms.

Gas prices dropped about 3 cents a gallon over the last week, but AAA attributes it to low demand as a possible recession looms.

"I'm spending $210 a week," Burke said. "When you add it up it's almost $1000 a month, just in gas, it's outrageous. There's no way I can continue just on living this way."

When the president makes this announcement we'll be sure to keep you posted.