Gas prices in Philadelphia area are below $4 for the first time in months

Gas prices drop below $4 per galloon for first time in 6 months

Gas prices drop below $4 per galloon for first time in 6 months

Gas prices drop below $4 per galloon for first time in 6 months

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's always a bummer to leave the shore, the mountains or wherever you've spent time this summer. But here's a little good news that might ease the pain: gas prices are down.

The Philly region has had some pain at the pump for months now, but prices in the area are below $4 for the first time in six months.

CBS3 cameras were at the Phillips 66 Station in Bryn Mawr earlier Monday and people were filling their tanks and not completely emptying their wallets.

Regular gas is $3.81 a gallon at that location. Not bad considering the prices we have seen throughout the summer.

Now, crude oil prices are down and companies will be switching to winter-blend gasoline, which is good news for drivers.

The national average is $3.78 per gallon.

In the Philadelphia five-county region, it's $3.99. In South Jersey, it's $3.81 a gallon on average. And in Delaware -- the cheapest around -- the average is $3.56 per gallon.

Those prices are a far cry from the $5-plus drivers paid in June.