Several people displaced after apartment fire in Galloway

GALLOWAY, N.J. (CBS) – A fire in Galloway Township, New Jersey Saturday morning displaced several people, police say. Several victims required medical attention after smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. on Saturday at the Apache Court apartment complex.

Galloway Police said that the apartment complex, containing more than a dozen units, was fully engulfed upon their arrival.

Surrounding fire departments responded to the scene and got the fire under control.

Authorities also say that officers went into the building and evacuated the occupants.

People were treated for smoke inhalation by Galloway Township EMS. A police officer was sent to AtlantiCare Mainland Division for treatment.

Police could not say if they were able to rescue all occupants from the building.

Authorities say that 18 units were displaced due to the fire. The Galloway Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross were called to assist displaced people.

The cause is currently under investigation and the building is closed.