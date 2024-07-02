Woman charged with 43 counts of animal neglect in Galloway Township

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A woman was charged with over 40 counts of animal neglect after more than two dozen cats and dogs were found living in inhumane conditions in Galloway Township, New Jersey.

Galloway Township police executed a search warrant at a home on the 300 block of Cresson Avenue on Monday. During the search, Galloway's Humane Law Enforcement officers said they found 29 cats and seven dogs living in inhumane conditions. They also found multiple dead animals inside a freezer, including two dogs, one cat, and four kittens.

Nancy Santos, the 57-year-old resident of the home, was taken into custody and charged with 43 counts of animal neglect.

"The Galloway Township Police Department remains committed to investigating any report of animal cruelty in our community," said Chief Officer Richard D. Barber. "To honor this commitment, we recently trained two additional officers to serve in our HLEO Unit."

Santos was placed in the Atlantic City Justice Facility and is awaiting trial.

To report crimes of animal neglect, contact the Galloway Township Police Department at 609-652-3705. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com or call 609-652-1234 to anonymously text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

By CBS News Philadelphia intern Moira Vaughan.