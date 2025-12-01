Delaware County gives high school students head start toward teaching careers amid shortage

Pennsylvania's teacher shortage is worsening, with thousands leaving the profession last year. In response, Delaware County is taking a new approach: creating a pipeline for future teachers that begins in high school.

The county has expanded a free program that allows students to earn up to 38 college credits toward a teaching degree while still in high school. It's called the Future Educators Certificate of Competency Dual Enrollment Program at Delaware County Community College.

"I was reluctant to join it because I didn't know if I could handle it, but I decided to give it a shot, and it's been one of the best decisions I've made," Ridley High School junior Taylor Fraim, 16, said. "When I'm done with high school, I'll have 38 college credits, which is almost an associate's degree, so I'll really only have to do two full years of college, which is amazing."

The program launched in 2023 after superintendents in Delaware County raised concerns about the teacher shortage. According to Pennsylvania's Center for Evaluation and Education Policy Analysis, Delaware County needs 432 additional qualified teachers.

"We did, in fact, lose roughly 9,000 teachers last year [statewide]," professor Edward J. Fuller from Pennsylvania State University's Department of Education Policy Studies said. "The attrition rate, combined with a continued insufficient supply of teachers, influences the continuing shortage of teachers."

Springfield High School senior Sarah Hope, 17, is among those stepping up to fill the gap.

"I've always wanted to be a teacher," Sarah said. "I've always loved making an impact on people's lives, and I just wanted to get an early start."

Dolores Martino, an adjunct psychology professor at Delaware County Community College, said high school students bring fresh perspectives to the classroom.

"They're teaching me things all the time," Martino said. "The fact that they want to teach after they finish college is a way for them to feel like they can give back. So we're making an impact, and it's good."

Delaware County said it has invested $230,000 into the program using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county covers high school students' tuition, books and fees at the college.

According to the college, the program helps students discover whether a career in teaching is right for them.

"It's important for exploration for students and also to enlighten people about what the pathway looks like," Richard McFadden, dean of business, computing and social science at Delaware County Community College, said.

For Taylor, every course brings her closer to leading her own classroom.

"I'm happy that I can make a difference, and I guess it's a little bit comforting to know that I'm going to be needed when I do enter the job field," Taylor said.