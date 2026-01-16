Suspects travel from New York City to steal $16,000 in weight-loss drugs from Philadelphia-area pharmacy

Police say a group of suspects traveled from New York City to Bucks County to carry out a targeted robbery at a pharmacy, stealing thousands of dollars' worth of high-demand weight loss medications and raising concerns about a growing black market.

The robbery happened around 9 a.m. Thursday at Smart Choice Pharmacy on Street Road, according to Bensalem police.

Investigators said three suspects attacked a delivery driver as he was unloading medication at the pharmacy. The suspects stole two boxes containing GLP-1 weight loss drugs, including Mounjaro, Ozempic and Trulicity. The medications were valued at about $16,000, police said.

"This is kind of very surprising, the way this happened," Jigar Patel, a pharmacist at Smart Choice Pharmacy, said.

Patel said he was stunned by the crime, noting that he has never experienced anything like it in more than a decade in the retail pharmacy business.

"Shocked. Shocked," Patel said. "Never ever happened in my 10-plus years of retail business."

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a gold-colored Toyota and nearly struck a witness who was attempting to record the robbery. Officers located the vehicle and recovered the stolen medication minutes later. All three suspects were taken into custody and face multiple charges, including robbery, theft and assault.

Bensalem Township Public Safety Director William McVay said investigators believe the crime was carefully planned.

"It's interesting when someone travels over two hours to one specific pharmacy in our township to do something like this," McVay said. "It was definitely targeted. It's very interesting the type of medication they're going after."

GLP-1 weight loss drugs have surged in popularity and can cost more than $1,000 per month without insurance coverage. Police and pharmacists say their high value and limited availability may be fueling an underground market.

"Not everyone can get their hands on it," Patel said. "These are $1,000 drugs. For anyone that's not easily able to pay for it, this becomes an alternate route."

Pharmacy employees told police they received suspicious phone calls and emails in the days leading up to the robbery, with callers asking about delivery schedules. Authorities are now urging pharmacies to be alert to similar warning signs.

"If someone's making phone calls asking about when deliveries are coming, possibly notify your police department," McVay said. "Make sure the parking lot's clear before you're accepting $16,000 worth of product or more. That has value to some people, and criminals will find it."

Police said they are continuing to investigate and hope the robbery does not signal a broader crime trend targeting pharmacies.