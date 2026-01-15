Bitterly cold Friday as Arctic air hits Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Inviting sunshine will greet you on Friday in the Philadelphia region, but don't be fooled, it will be bitterly cold. All the winter gear will be needed because temperatures will hover between 15 and 25 in the morning, with a persistent breeze creating wind chills between 5 and 15 degrees.

By the afternoon, we climb to the mid-30s with wind chills in the teens.

NEXT big weather change

SNOW SHOWERS: Friday night into Saturday morning, a disturbance crosses the area with snow showers early Saturday. This will change to a mix of rain showers by late morning and early afternoon. Snow totals will generally be less than 1 inch.

A NEXT WEATHER ALERT: On Tuesday, the coldest air of the season arrives. Morning lows will range from 5 to 15 degrees, and wind chills from -5 to 5. Daytime highs on Tuesday will range from 15 to 25, with wind chills in the teens.

All skin must be covered to avoid frostbite.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert, cold and windy. High 35, low 22.

Saturday: Snow/rain shower. High 43, low 29.

Sunday: Coastal system? High 34, low 29.

Monday/MLK Day: Sunny and cold. High 32, low 19.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for the coldest weather of the season. High 24, low 14.

Wednesday: Very cold. High 30, low 13.

Thursday: Very cold. High 35, low 32.

