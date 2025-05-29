Heavy rain, wind possible Friday in Philadelphia area; showers possible over the weekend. See the forecast.

Friday in the Philadelphia region starts quiet, but storms arrive in the evening

Friday in the Philadelphia region starts quiet, but storms arrive in the evening

Friday in the Philadelphia region starts quiet, but storms arrive in the evening

Friday will start cloudy and quiet with comfortable morning lows in the low-60s in the Philadelphia area.

By afternoon, skies turn partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. That sunshine will help to destabilize the atmosphere ahead of a disturbance that will cross the area during the evening and trigger storms, some of which may briefly turn severe. A damaging wind gust and heavy rain with localized flooding are the main threats.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT Weather Alert Friday, storms Saturday

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect Friday evening because of a marginal risk of severe weather (level 1 of 5), including damaging wind gusts and localized flooding in Delaware. There's a slight risk (level 2 of 4) for flash flooding.

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday morning begins near 60 degrees with clouds and scattered showers. Skies will turn partly cloudy ahead of a strong cold front with showers and scattered storms in the afternoon. Any storm has the potential to briefly turn severe with pockets of heavy rain and a brief damaging wind gust.

The entire Philadelphia region (except the Lehigh Valley and Poconos) has a marginal risk of severe weather on Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m. for isolated strong storms with the threat of damaging wind and localized flooding.

Behind the cold front, we will turn cooler with Sunday in the upper 60s to near 70 under partly cloudy skies. A spotty instability shower is possible as the storm system lifts off to the northeast.

Meteorological summer begins Sunday. True astronomical summer is still three weeks away, beginning June 20.

Our first workweek of June starts dry and seasonable in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. By Wednesday, you'll need to dress for summer with highs soaring to the 80s.

7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms. High of 79, low of 62.

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms. High of 71, low of 59.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High of 69, low of 51.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 76, low of 52.

Tuesday: Warming up. High of 85, low of 57.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High of 85, low of 59.

Thursday: Evening storms. High of 88, low of 65.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app