Warm Friday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain this weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

A few more clouds will be around on Friday in the Philadelphia region, but it will still be dry and mild. It will be similar to Thursday, a great night to fire up the grill before the showers come in late.

NEXT big weather changes

Our next big weather maker is another cold front, which will likely bring widespread rain to the area on Saturday, along with high temperatures back down into the 50s. Be sure to have your backup plans ready if you have an outdoor event planned.

Total rainfall will likely be in the half-inch to 1-inch range, with some spots getting more than that. It won't be a flooding event, but an impactful one if you were planning on being outside.

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday is trending dry, but we'll have to watch for a few morning showers. It will remain cool with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

More rain expected Tuesday and Wednesday with seasonably mild temps.

Here's the 7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Clouding up. High 72, low 54.

Saturday: Cool, rainy. High 54, low 50.

Sunday: Morning showers. High 57, low 43.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 67, low 43.

Tuesday: Shower. High 63, low 47.

Wednesday: Lingering shower. High 67, low 50.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 69, low 51.

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Hourly Forecast