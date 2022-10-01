Pennsylvania, NJ high school football scores for Sept. 30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- It's another Friday night and that means another night of high school football in the Delaware Valley. The elements turned against our crews this week, but it didn't slow us down. Eighty-four schools so far have been featured on the Frenzy as we inch closer to the century mark.

Watch the video above for the frenzy highlights.

PENNSYLVANIA SCORES

Abraham Lincoln 58, Benjamin Franklin 0

Aliquippa 55, Ambridge 20

Annville-Cleona 42, Kutztown 28

Armstrong 35, Pittsburgh North Catholic 19

Athens 34, Towanda 0

Avella 22, Carlynton 14

Avonworth 14, West Mifflin 8

Bald Eagle Area 31, Tyrone 7

Beaver Area 35, Brentwood 6

Belle Vernon 50, South Allegheny 0

Bellwood-Antis 44, Southern Huntingdon 7

Belmont Charter 40, Overbrook 0

Berks Catholic 45, Conrad Weiser 0

Berlin-Brothersvalley 57, Brownsville 0

Berwick 41, Wyoming Valley West 13

Bethel Park 28, Penn Hills 7

Bethlehem Freedom 46, Allentown Allen 0

Bethlehem Liberty 44, East Stroudsburg South 28

Bishop Canevin 60, Fort Cherry 7

Bishop Guilfoyle 35, Central Cambria 3

Bloomsburg 28, Warrior Run 14

Bonner-Prendergast 35, Archbishop Ryan 7

Brockway 41, Smethport 6

Brookville 23, St. Marys 19

Burgettstown 26, Cornell 6

Burrell 41, Imani Christian Academy 30

Cambria Heights 56, Blacklick Valley 0

Cambria Heights 56, United Valley 0

Cameron County 38, Bucktail 14

Camp Hill 10, Susquenita 7

Camp Hill Trinity 38, Big Spring 21

Canton 51, Wyalusing 13

Catasauqua 35, Schuylkill Haven 12

Cedar Cliff 28, Mifflin County 14

Cedar Crest 39, Reading 0

Central Martinsburg 55, Bishop McCort 21

Central Valley 42, Blackhawk 0

Central York 35, Dallastown Area 21

Chestnut Ridge 33, Westmont Hilltop 29

Clarion Area 26, Karns City 20

Clearfield 42, Huntingdon 0

Coatesville 38, Rustin 7

Cocalico 42, ELCO 6

Conestoga 20, Upper Darby 7

Conestoga Valley 38, Lebanon 18

Corry 28, Fairview 27

Coudersport 6, Elk County Catholic 0

Crestwood 45, Wilkes-Barre Area 14

Dallas 42, Hazleton Area 20

Danville 51, Lewisburg 0

Deer Lakes 37, Knoch 36

Delaware Valley 42, North Pocono 7

Delone 31, York Catholic 28, OT

Dover 35, York Suburban 21

Downingtown East 42, Oxford 28

Downingtown West 49, West Chester East 14

Dunmore 37, Mid Valley 2

East Allegheny 38, Valley 14

Eastern York 14, West York 13

Easton 54, Pocono Mountain East 0

Eisenhower 33, Mercyhurst Prep 7

Elizabeth Forward 42, Southmoreland 6

Elizabethtown 26, Daniel Boone 13

Emmaus 51, Stroudsburg 14

Episcopal Academy 49, Blair, N.J. 14

Erie Cathedral Prep 41, Erie McDowell 0

Euclid, Ohio 35, Erie 7

Exeter 47, Warwick 7

Farrell 42, Wilmington 13

Forest Hills 46, Somerset 0

Fort Leboeuf 36, Girard 7

Franklin Regional 31, Plum 28

Freeport 12, Shady Side Academy 7

Garden Spot 24, Ephrata 21

Garnet Valley 25, Haverford 7

Gateway 60, Hempfield Area 7

General McLane 35, Harbor Creek 14

Gettysburg 17, Shippensburg 14

Glendale 40, Tussey Mountain 12

Greater Latrobe 31, Trinity 6

Greensburg Central Catholic 34, Clairton 18

Hampton 55, Connellsville 19

Harrisburg 48, Altoona 0

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 68, Milton Hershey 22

Harry S. Truman 8, Bensalem 7

Hempfield 34, Penn Manor 7

Hershey 27, Red Land 7

Highlands 54, Mars 22

Hollidaysburg 31, Bellefonte 0

Holy Redeemer 48, Hanover Area 0

Hopewell 40, Quaker Valley 20

Indiana 47, Kiski Area 28

Interboro 35, Kennett 24

Jefferson-Morgan 28, Bentworth 25

Jersey Shore 65, Executive Charter 12

Jim Thorpe 42, Tamaqua 6

Juniata 48, James Buchanan 0

Juniata Valley 28, Moshannon Valley 0

Kensington 30, Philadelphia George Washington 22

Keystone Oaks 42, Charleroi 0

Lake-Lehman 14, Tunkhannock 7

Lakeland 42, Honesdale 2

Lakeview 35, Cochranton 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 49, Octorara 13

Lancaster Catholic 38, Hamburg 35

Lansdale Catholic 34, Archbishop Carroll 2

Latin Charter 14, Martin Luther King 12

Laurel 30, Rochester 21

Laurel Highlands 31, Thomas Jefferson 24

Ligonier Valley 48, Yough 14

Line Mountain 24, Newport 23, OT

Littlestown 13, Fairfield 6

Lower Dauphin 42, Palmyra 7

Loyalsock 48, Central Columbia 0

MD School for the Deaf, Md. 36, Delco Christian 8

Mahanoy Area 34, Marian Catholic 18

Manheim Central 70, Muhlenberg 0

Manheim Township 55, Lancaster McCaskey 6

McKeesport 42, Ringgold 0

Meadville 35, Oil City 0

Mechanicsburg 10, East Pennsboro 7

Mercer 28, Maplewood 7

Mercersburg Academy 38, Perkiomen School 18

Mifflinburg 19, Selinsgrove 0

Milton 47, Hughesville 7

Mohawk 32, Abraham Lincoln 13

Mohawk 32, Ellwood City 13

Monessen 62, West Greene 25

Moniteau 29, Bradford 19

Montour 51, New Castle 0

Mount Carmel 60, Midd-West 0

Mount Pleasant 45, Greensburg Salem 28

Mount Union 63, Everett 14

Muncy 48, Columbia-Montour 16

Nazareth Area 69, East Stroudsburg North 0

Neshaminy 7, Pennridge 6

Neshannock 55, New Brighton 6

New Oxford 29, Susquehannock 7

North East 14, Conneaut, Ohio 12

North Hills 38, Fox Chapel 6

North Penn 35, Central Bucks South 21

North Star 41, Meyersdale 0

Northern Bedford 56, Conemaugh Township 8

Northern Lehigh 42, Salisbury 0

Northern York 29, Greencastle Antrim 18

Northwestern Lehigh 20, Saucon Valley 0

Notre Dame-Green Pond 36, North Schuylkill 24

Old Forge 33, Lackawanna Trail 20

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 45, Chartiers-Houston 0

Palisades 35, Panther Valley 7

Palmerton 53, Pine Grove 28

Parkland 38, Pleasant Valley 7

Penn Cambria 27, Bedford 20

Penn Charter 40, Kiski School 26

Penn-Trafford 28, Norwin 0

Penns Manor 40, Northern Cambria 14

Penns Valley 41, Philipsburg-Osceola 14

Pennsbury 37, Central Bucks East 22

Pequea Valley 16, Columbia 0

Perkiomen Valley 49, Methacton 7

Peters Township 50, Baldwin 13

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 41, Father Judge 7

Phoenixville 35, Pottstown 7

Pine-Richland 28, North Allegheny 17

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 31, Canon-McMillan 20

Pittston Area 35, Nanticoke Area 6

Pope John Paul II 35, Pottsgrove 7

Port Allegany 26, Kane Area 6

Portage Area 28, Homer-Center 25

Pottsville 34, Bangor 21

Punxsutawney 23, Dubois 0

Purchase Line 20, Marion Center 7

Radnor 39, Harriton 13

Redbank Valley 38, Union/AC Valley(FB) 8

Richland 58, Greater Johnstown 7

Riverside 47, Carbondale 13

Schuylkill Valley 39, Northern Lebanon 12

Scranton 38, Wyoming Area 7

Seneca 67, Iroquois 0

Seneca Valley 42, Butler 7

Serra Catholic 49, Derry 7

Shaler 28, Woodland Hills 21

Shamokin 57, Shikellamy 27

Sharpsville 49, Sharon 27

Slippery Rock 23, Hickory 20

Solanco 32, Twin Valley 25

Souderton 34, Quakertown 20

South Fayette 49, Moon 14

South Park 39, Seton-LaSalle 14

Southern Columbia 34, Montoursville 16

Spring Grove 43, Northeastern 20

Springfield 35, Marple Newtown 32

Springfield Montco 21, Wissahickon 14

State College 42, Central Dauphin East 14

Steel Valley 42, Apollo-Ridge 7

Sto-Rox 6, McGuffey 0

Strath Haven 35, Penncrest 6

Susquehanna Township 23, Waynesboro 0

Titusville 27, Conneaut Area 0

Tri-Valley 48, Shenandoah Valley 0

USO 36, Perry Traditional Academy 30

Union Area 48, Springdale 13

Unionville 24, Chichester 0

Upper Dauphin 56, Halifax 13

Upper Dublin 41, Council Rock North 13

Upper Merion 49, Upper Perkiomen 14

Upper Moreland 42, William Tennent 14

Upper St. Clair 17, Mount Lebanon 10

Valley Forge Military 22, Randolph-Macon Academy, Va. 14

Valley View 21, Abington Heights 14

Washington 59, Waynesburg Central 14

West Allegheny 43, Chartiers Valley 6

West Branch 32, Curwensville 31

West Perry 54, Boiling Springs 21

West Philadelphia 22, Philadelphia Central 14

Western Wayne 35, West Scranton 0

Whitehall 35, Pocono Mountain West 0

Williams Valley 48, Pottsville Nativity 12

Williamsport 48, Central Mountain 16

Windber 40, Uniontown 0

NEW JERSEY SCORES

Asbury Park 27, Barnegat 0

Atlantic City 36, Egg Harbor 8

Bergen Catholic 35, DePaul Catholic 7

Bernards 37, North Plainfield 0

Bishop Eustace Prep 12, Riverside 7

Bloomfield 27, Dickinson 0

Brearley 14, South Hunterdon 0

Brick Memorial 34, Central Regional 0

Butler 34, Cresskill 7

Caldwell 35, Hanover Park 7

Camden Catholic 34, Sterling 0

Carteret 42, J.P. Stevens 6

Cherokee 41, Williamstown 6

Cinnaminson 21, Bordentown 7

Cliffside Park 27, Kearny 11

Clifton 48, Passaic 0

Colts Neck 28, Lacey 13

Cranford 35, Rahway 0

Cumberland Regional 34, Pennsville Memorial 7

Delaware Valley Regional 53, Bound Brook 6

Delbarton 49, Paramus Catholic 10

Delsea 35, Burlington Township 7

Deptford 46, Collingswood 15

Don Bosco Prep 35, St. Peter's Prep 26

Dumont 42, Kinnelon 7

Edison 44, New Brunswick 6

Episcopal Academy, Pa. 49, Blair 14

Freehold Township 21, Brick Memorial 20

Garfield 35, New Milford 6

Glassboro 14, Clayton 6

Gloucester Catholic 28, Wildwood 0

Gloucester City 29, Woodbury 0

Haddonfield 14, West Deptford 7

Hammonton 21, Rancocas Valley 14

Hasbrouck Heights 36, Pompton Lakes 0

High Point 12, Kittatinny 7

Highland 19, Timber Creek 14

Hightstown 19, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 18

Hillsborough 14, Union 6

Holy Spirit 47, Clearview Regional 6

Hopewell Valley Central 34, Nottingham 32

Howell 24, Wall 14

Hudson Catholic 28, Morris Catholic 14

Indian Hills 26, Memorial 6

Jackson Memorial 34, Jackson Liberty 0

Jonathan Dayton 35, Highland Park 13

Kingsway 35, Eastern 16

Lakewood 28, Pinelands Regional 27

Lenape 21, Millville 17

Linden 34, Iselin Kennedy 6

Lyndhurst 49, Manchester Regional 18

Mainland Regional 41, Bridgeton 0

Manalapan 35, Freehold 0

Manasquan 42, Manchester 7

Manville 27, Dunellen 0

Maple Shade 21, Pemberton 7

Matawan 34, Holmdel 14

Middle Township 18, Lower Cape May Regional 12

Middlesex 37, Belvidere 12

Montville 34, Livingston 0

Mountain Lakes 28, Verona 7

New Providence 27, Johnson 14

Newark East Side 34, Dwight-Morrow 0

Newton 42, Lenape Valley 6

North Arlington 28, Hawthorne 7

North Brunswick 34, Franklin 14

North Hunterdon 33, Colonia 7

North Warren 26, Boonton 21

Northern Highlands 29, Ramapo 20

Oakcrest 26, Absegami 0

Ocean Township 34, Raritan 13

Old Tappan 45, River Dell 6

Overbrook 12, Audubon 7

Palisades Park 13, Wallington 8

Palmyra 41, Cherry Hill East 8

Pascack Hills 35, Dover 0

Passaic Tech def. Columbia, forfeit

Passaic Valley 49, Belleville 0

Paul VI 20, Moorestown 0

Pennsauken 38, Delran 0

Pequannock 21, Parsippany 14

Phillipsburg 21, Hunterdon Central 7

Piscataway 38, Old Bridge 14

Pleasantville 21, Buena Regional 20

Point Pleasant Beach 45, Newark Lab 8

Point Pleasant Boro 56, Toms River East 0

Ridge 35, Bridgewater-Raritan 0

Ridgefield Park 35, Tenafly 28

Robbinsville 21, Steinert 0

Roselle 42, Metuchen 0

Roxbury 34, Mount Olive 0

Rumson-Fair Haven 27, Southern 0

Rutherford 49, Glen Rock 7

Sayreville 35, East Brunswick 21

Schalick 50, Lindenwold 0

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 22, Summit 7

Seneca 27, Cherry Hill West 7

Seton Hall Prep 17, Red Bank Catholic 0

Shore Regional 17, Monmouth 7

Snyder 12, Barringer 0

South Brunswick 27, Monroe 17

Sparta 35, Jefferson 7

St. Augustine 38, Shawnee 14

St. Joseph-Hammonton 21, Cedar Creek 14

St. Joseph-Montvale 41, Donovan Catholic 13

St. Thomas Aquinas 17, Hillside 7

Teaneck 20, Hopatcong 0

Toms River North 60, Toms River South 0

Triton 21, Northern Burlington 16

Union City 19, Irvington 15

Vernon 28, Lakeland 20

Waldwick 41, Secaucus 13

Warren Hills 42, Morris Hills 7

Washington Township 35, Vineland 0

Watchung Hills 33, Montgomery 0

Wayne Valley 34, West Milford 0

Weequahic 56, Hoboken 6

West Essex 35, Nutley 0

West Morris 34, Morris Knolls 10

West Orange 35, Bayonne 0

West Side 34, Newark Central 0

Westwood 38, Ramsey 14

Woodbridge 42, Perth Amboy 17

Woodrow Wilson 14, Willingboro 12