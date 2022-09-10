Friday Football Frenzy: Pennsylvania, New Jersey high school scores for September 9, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- High school football season means Friday Football Frenzy is back. It's the best time of the year for a reason. Big plays from the Jersey Shore to Delaware County to Montgomery County. Watch the video above for the frenzy.

PENNSYLVANIA SCORES

Abington 49, Harry S. Truman 7

Academy of the New Church 40, Morrisville 14

Aliquippa 26, Pittsburgh North Catholic 0

Altoona 38, Mifflin County 0

Annville-Cleona 42, Littlestown 14

Archbishop Spalding, Md. 20, Imhotep Charter 13

Armstrong 49, New Castle 13

Avonworth 21, Sto-Rox 18

Bald Eagle Area 48, Bellefonte 0

Beaver Area 28, Freedom Area 18

Beaver Falls 44, Knoch 6

Bedford 51, Westmont Hilltop 7

Bellwood-Antis 40, Curwensville 14

Berlin-Brothersvalley 49, Meyersdale 0

Bethlehem Liberty 14, Stroudsburg 12

Big Spring 47, Newport 0

Biglerville 21, James Buchanan 14

Bishop Canevin 20, Keystone Oaks 7

Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Somerset 7

Blackhawk 15, Mars 14

Bloomsburg 18, Hughesville 14

Brockway 70, Coudersport 16

Burrell 30, Valley 27

Butler 35, Brashear 22

California 60, Waynesburg Central 7

Cambria Heights 35, River Valley 14

Cambridge Springs 34, Maplewood 7

Camp Hill 26, Upper Dauphin 12

Canon-McMillan 33, Seneca Valley 21

Canton 35, Wellsboro 0

Carbondale 14, Hanover Area 12

Cedar Cliff 44, Lancaster McCaskey 0

Central Bucks East 30, Souderton 13

Central Bucks South 56, Council Rock North 7

Central Bucks West 56, Quakertown 14

Central Cambria 47, Greater Johnstown 6

Central Dauphin East 34, Northeastern 7

Central Valley 48, Hampton 9

Central York 30, Hempfield 20

Chambersburg 17, Waynesboro 0

Chartiers-Houston 27, Carmichaels 12

Chester 47, Phoenixville 10

Chestnut Ridge 42, Forest Hills 19

Clearfield 41, Dubois 7

Coatesville 34, Central Dauphin 28

Cochranton 22, Saegertown 20, OT

Conemaugh Township 28, Claysburg-Kimmel 0

Conestoga Valley 41, Garden Spot 35

Conneaut, Ohio 44, Corry 12

Crestwood 49, Wyoming Area 7

Cumberland Valley 28, Spring-Ford 16

Dallas 41, Williamsport 20

Dallastown Area 44, Hershey 30

Daniel Boone 39, Muhlenberg 15

Danville 69, Central Columbia 0

Deer Lakes 43, Apollo-Ridge 7

Dobbins/Randolph 42, Vaux Big Picture 6

Donegal 30, Palmyra 13

Dover, Ohio 19, Taylor Allderdice 6

Downingtown East 28, Delaware Valley 20

Downingtown West 30, Neshaminy 7

Dunmore 56, Susquehanna 7

ELCO 21, Columbia 12

East Pennsboro 17, Milton Hershey 8

Eisenhower 35, Union City 0

Elizabeth Forward 42, East Allegheny 7

Elizabethtown 41, Lower Dauphin 28

Elk County Catholic 30, Bucktail 16

Ellwood City 46, Carlynton 6

Elwood City Riverside 27, Shenango 6

Emmaus 27, Whitehall 19

Ephrata 42, Lebanon 20

Episcopal Academy 42, Cardinal O'Hara 7

Erie Cathedral Prep 58, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 6

Exeter 35, West York 0

Farrell 46, Grove City 15

Fels 30, Edison 6

Fleetwood 35, Upper Perkiomen 3

Fort Cherry 48, Bethlehem Center 22

Fort Leboeuf 42, Titusville 20

Franklin Regional 40, Connellsville 0

Freeport 61, Quaker Valley 7

Garnet Valley 49, Radnor 0

Gateway 20, North Hills 17

General McLane 46, Franklin 0

Gettysburg 35, Boiling Springs 20

Governor Mifflin 17, Boyertown 14

Greencastle Antrim 35, Delone 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 57, West Greene 21

Greensburg Salem 35, Ligonier Valley 22

Hamburg 54, Fairfield 34

Hanover 13, Pequea Valley 6

Hanover Area 13, Pequea Valley 6

Harbor Creek 40, Conneaut Area 0

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 56, La Salle 7

Haverford 28, Springfield 13

Hazleton Area 54, North Pocono 7

Hempfield Area 49, Greater Latrobe 14

Highlands 28, Chartiers Valley 20

Holy Redeemer 53, Tunkhannock 43

Imani Christian Academy 22, South Allegheny 7

Indiana 23, Shady Side Academy 22

Interboro 37, Upper Moreland 7

Jefferson-Morgan 27, Jeannette 26, OT

Jersey Shore 63, Selinsgrove 0

Jim Thorpe 48, Salisbury 12

Karns City 28, Ridgway 0

Kennett 37, West Chester Henderson 0

Kensington 42, Palumbo 0

Kutztown 26, Pottsville Nativity 14

Lackawanna Trail 14, Nanticoke Area 6

Lakeland 34, Riverside 0

Lakeview 51, Kennedy Catholic 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 54, Kennard-Dale 7

Lancaster Catholic 41, Octorara 7

Laurel 49, Mohawk 7

Laurel Highlands 37, Kiski Area 7

Lower Moreland 20, Jenkintown 14

Loyalsock 27, Southern Columbia 10

Mahanoy Area 35, Panther Valley 13

Malvern Prep 21, Archbishop Wood 3

Manheim Central 35, Cocalico 19

Mapletown 49, Avella 0

Marian Catholic 12, Catasauqua 7

McKeesport 14, Belle Vernon 6

Meadville 48, Fairview 0

Methacton 18, Wissahickon 8

Mifflinburg 35, Shamokin 21

Milton 42, Midd-West 0

Minersville 39, Shenandoah Valley 0

Monessen 42, Frazier 6

Moniteau 20, Cameron County 12

Montgomery 36, Cowanesque Valley 20

Montoursville 24, Lewisburg 21

Moshannon Valley 29, Glendale 14

Mount Carmel 55, Warrior Run 7

Mount Lebanon 40, Moon 9

Mount Pleasant 50, McGuffey 28

Mount Union 36, Tussey Mountain 26

Nazareth Area 21, Bethlehem Catholic 6

Neshannock 40, Ambridge 34

Norristown 20, Pottsgrove 13

North Allegheny 29, Erie McDowell 18

North Schuylkill 48, Pine Grove 0

North Star 39, West Branch 20

Northampton 62, East Stroudsburg North 6

Northern Bedford 41, Everett 0

Northern Cambria 33, Purchase Line 6

Northern Garrett, Md. 25, Albert Gallatin 0

Northern Lebanon 20, York County Tech 7

Northern York 28, Dover 26

Northwestern Lehigh 30, Blue Mountain 3

Norwin 27, Fox Chapel 13

Notre Dame-Green Pond 41, Tamaqua 26

Oil City 52, North East 20

Owen J Roberts 21, Avon Grove 0

Oxford 25, Unionville 7

Palisades 47, Palmerton 40

Parkland 21, Bethlehem Freedom 13

Penn Cambria 42, Central Martinsburg 28

Penn Hills 33, Pine-Richland 28

Penn-Trafford 48, Woodland Hills 14

Pennridge 35, Bensalem 0

Penns Manor 26, Homer-Center 6

Penns Valley 41, Huntingdon 14

Pennsbury 41, Council Rock South 6

Peters Township 38, Trinity 14

Philadelphia Northeast 14, Springside Chestnut Hill 12

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 31, Bethel Park 22

Pittston Area 22, Wyoming Valley West 0

Pleasant Valley 7, East Stroudsburg South 6

Pocono Mountain East 24, Allentown Allen 22

Pocono Mountain West 49, Allentown Dieruff 26

Portage Area 42, Marion Center 26

Pottstown 20, Harriton 14

Pottsville 49, Lehighton 21

Reading 42, Red Lion 35

Red Land 16, Mechanicsburg 15

Richland 38, Bishop McCort 0

Ridley 35, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 13

Riverside 27, Shenango 6

Rochester 60, New Brighton 13

Rustin 35, Erie East 12

Rustin 35, West Chester East 12

Schuylkill Valley 31, Susquenita 13

Scranton 0, West Scranton 0

Scranton Prep 63, Lake-Lehman 6

Serra Catholic 35, Washington 34

Shaler 47, Plum 14

Sharon 28, Hickory 14

Sharpsville 41, Reynolds 27

Shikellamy 23, Central Mountain 3

Shippensburg 21, Spring Grove 14

Slippery Rock 24, Greenville 7

Solanco 29, Penn Manor 26

South Fayette 20, Montour 19

South Park 35, Brentwood 7

South Side 38, Burgettstown 14

South Western 16, New Oxford 7

South Williamsport 72, Columbia-Montour 6

Southern Huntingdon 28, Juniata Valley 14

Southern Lehigh 29, Bangor 12

Southmoreland 28, Derry 14

Springfield Montco 21, Hatboro-Horsham 6

St. Joseph's Prep 14, Erasmus Hall, N.Y. 7

St. Marys 30, Kane Area 0

State College 45, Hollidaysburg 3

Steel Valley 62, Seton-LaSalle 7

Steubenville, Ohio 40, USO 14

Strath Haven 25, Conestoga 0

Summit Academy 18, Springdale 14

Susquehannock 14, Bermudian Springs 6

Thomas Jefferson 38, West Mifflin 0

Tri-Valley 35, Line Mountain 28

Troy 35, North Penn-Mansfield 0

Twin Valley 28, Conrad Weiser 16

Tyrone 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Union Area 30, Cornell 21

Uniontown 38, Carrick 12

Upper Darby 35, Penncrest 27

Upper Dublin 32, North Penn 28

Upper Merion 21, William Tennent 14

Upper St. Clair 53, Baldwin 14

Valley View 35, Honesdale 17

Warren 50, Girard 28, OT

Warwick 26, Cedar Crest 20

West Allegheny 49, Ringgold 7

West Lawn Wilson 37, Martin Luther King 0

West Perry 24, Juniata 0

West Shamokin 14, United 12

West Shamokin 14, United Valley 12

Western Wayne 35, Old Forge 7

Westinghouse 59, Perry Traditional Academy 6

Wilkes-Barre Area 34, Wallenpaupack 7

Williams Valley 54, Schuylkill Haven 19

Wilmington 50, Mercer 8

Windber 56, Conemaugh Valley 7

York 54, Carlisle 47

York Suburban 26, York Catholic 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Appoquinimink, Del. vs. Olney Charter, ppd.

NEW JERSEY SCORES

Atlantic City 32, Absegami 7

Barnegat 7, Pinelands Regional 6

Boonton 40, Kinnelon 21

Bordentown 8, Maple Shade 6

Brick Memorial 28, Red Bank Regional 14

Brick Memorial 29, Toms River South 8

Burlington Township 21, Delran 0

Butler 28, Hasbrouck Heights 21

Caldwell 48, Pequannock 0

Camden 46, Sterling 6

Cedar Grove 45, Shabazz 8

Cherokee 20, St. Augustine 14

Cinnaminson 34, New Egypt 7

Clayton 20, Buena Regional 12

Collingswood 43, Gateway 7

Colonia 21, Iselin Kennedy 13

Delaware Valley Regional 38, Voorhees 7

Delsea 35, Winslow 21

Demarest 34, West Milford 14

Deptford 28, Audubon 14

Don Bosco Prep 44, St. Joseph-Montvale 35

Donovan Catholic 21, Rumson-Fair Haven 0

Dunellen 29, Highland Park 14

Egg Harbor 56, Bridgeton 0

Elmwood Park 22, Palisades Park 13

Fort Lee 35, Hopatcong 8

Gloucester City 35, Overbrook 0

Governor Livingston 31, North Plainfield 14

Hackensack 34, Paterson Kennedy 20

Hackettstown 28, North Warren 7

Hammonton 40, Highland 7

Hillsborough 17, Bridgewater-Raritan 6

Hoboken 42, Newark Collegiate 36

Hopewell Valley Central 21, Ewing 13

Immaculata 50, Newark Central 0

Irvington 27, East Orange 21, OT

Jackson Memorial 20, Howell 19

Johnson 42, Bound Brook 0

Jonathan Dayton 20, Roselle Park 14

Keyport 30, Asbury Park 22

Kingsway 24, Washington Township 10

Lawrence 28, West Windsor-Plainsboro 26

Linden 31, Woodbridge 0

Lower Cape May Regional 26, Pennsville Memorial 10

Mainland Regional 49, Oakcrest 0

Manchester 21, Toms River East 13

Manville 21, Middlesex 14

Matawan 42, Jackson Liberty 7

Middletown North 21, Central Regional 14

Middletown South 17, Manalapan 14

Millville 49, Williamstown 28

Monroe 24, East Brunswick 14

Montclair Kimberley 28, Newark Academy 14

Montville 25, Mendham 21

Moorestown 24, Northern Burlington 21

Morris Knolls 37, Parsippany Hills 21

Mountain Lakes 33, Morris Catholic 14

New Providence 21, Roselle 20

Newark East Side 40, Ferris 0

Newton 48, Sussex Tech 14

North Arlington 34, Saddle Brook 16

North Brunswick 13, Edison 10

North Hunterdon 25, Watchung Hills 24

Nottingham 14, Notre Dame 12

Ocean Township 43, Neptune 14

Old Bridge 27, South Brunswick 22

Old Tappan 28, Northern Highlands 0

Palmyra 42, Holy Cross 12

Paramus 21, Pascack Valley 20

Parsippany 28, Whippany Park 6

Passaic Tech 42, Passaic 0

Paul VI 10, Cherry Hill West 8

Perth Amboy 39, J.P. Stevens 14

Phillipsburg 28, Ridge 10

Pitman 21, Cumberland Regional 20

Point Pleasant Beach 32, Keansburg 22

Point Pleasant Boro 39, Manasquan 13

Rahway 45, Lincoln 16

Ramapo 48, Wayne Hills 7

Ramsey 48, Lakeland 27

Rancocas Valley 21, Eastern 7

Randolph 35, Roxbury 14

Raritan 21, Monmouth 13

Red Bank Catholic 25, Wall 3

Ridgewood 20, Clifton 13

Riverside 30, Lindenwold 0

Robbinsville 20, Hightstown 7

Rutherford 35, Lyndhurst 14

Sayreville 22, New Brunswick 7

Schalick 29, Wildwood 12

Secaucus 43, New Milford 14

Seneca 27, Triton 26

Shawnee 14, Lenape 3

South Hunterdon 40, Belvidere 7

South Plainfield 13, Carteret 12

Sparta 35, Vernon 20

St. John Vianney 34, Holmdel 27

St. Joseph-Hammonton 30, Holy Spirit 26

St. Joseph-Metuchen 31, Somerville 15

St. Peter's Prep 23, DePaul Catholic 10

St. Thomas Aquinas 43, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 0

Steinert 20, Allentown 15

Timber Creek 22, Willingboro 8

Toms River North 42, Southern 0

Union City 66, Livingston 7

Vineland 34, Clearview Regional 14

Waldwick 37, Manchester Regional 6

Wallkill Valley 27, High Point 0

Wayne Valley 49, Belleville 6

Weehawken 39, Emerson 0

Weequahic 6, Verona 2

West Essex 31, Passaic Valley 6

West Morris 28, Mount Olive 0

West Orange 34, Bloomfield 7

West Side 28, North Bergen 6

Westwood 49, Dumont 0

Woodstown 18, Paulsboro 0