Free movie weekend in Phoenixville at the historic Colonial Theater

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- It's a free movie weekend in Phoenixville.

Pluto TV is teaming up with the historic Colonial Theater giving away movie tickets to customers.

Pluto TV is sponsoring Bridesmaids, Clueless, & Ghostbusters and is providing ALL of the tickets for the screenings!



Reserve your FREE ticket through the ticket link on our website and make sure to grab a FREE popcorn and Pluto TV towel at the concession stand before the show! pic.twitter.com/JDJ8UJ3gw5 — The Colonial Theatre (@colonialtheatre) July 5, 2023

The leading free streaming television service pre-purchased all of the tickets for this weekend's showings of Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters and Clueless.

Pluto TV is owned by Paramount Global, CBS News Philadelphia's parent company.