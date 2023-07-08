Watch CBS News
Free movie weekend in Phoenixville at the historic Colonial Theater

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- It's a free movie weekend in Phoenixville.

Pluto TV is teaming up with the historic Colonial Theater giving away movie tickets to customers.

The leading free streaming television service pre-purchased all of the tickets for this weekend's showings of Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters and Clueless.

Pluto TV is owned by Paramount Global, CBS News Philadelphia's parent company.

