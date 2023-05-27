Free family attractions in Philadelphia on Memorial Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The shore might be the go-to spot for the unofficial start to the summer season holiday weekend but there are plenty of events in the city for Memorial Day Weekend.

Many families came through to soak up all the sun at the Sister Cities Park in Logan Square Friday.

This is just one of the handful of free events and attractions available to everyone kids and parents ahead of Memorial Day.

"This is kind of a hotspot during the summer," A.J. Debonis said.

Sister Cities Park will be a hotspot this Memorial Day weekend as families are finding ways to commemorate the holiday without having to spend too much.

"Well, city living can be expensive right so it's exceedingly important to have public spaces like Sister Cities to be able to bring kids," Debonis said.

"There's a little splashing pod for kids and toddlers," Center City district senior manager Giavana Suraci said. "And our Discovery Garden which is modeled after Wissahickon Park is an amazing nature-inspired play area."

Not too far from the splash zone is Dilworth Park where rollerskating ranges from $8-$16. Also in Center City, Fabric Workshop and Museum is free all weekend and offers a $10 art class.

And if you want to connect more with our country's history a visit to the National Constitution Center will come at no cost from Saturday to Monday.

"This is the first time that we've been free all weekend," Senior museum educator Brian Krisch. "I think it's always important for us to have opportunities for all people of all backgrounds and ages to visit us here and to learn about us."

Free and educational learning opportunities that are connecting all ages to the true meaning behind Memorial Day.

"I think it's important to remember just how we got here and the sacrifices people have made essentially for our country," Debonis said.

"It's about gathering and honoring our heroes and our country, so I think there's no better place than Philly to celebrate that commemoration," Suraci said.

Don't forget, Saturday night there will be fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. over at Cherry Street Pier.