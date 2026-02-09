Frederick Douglass' descendant visits Philadelphia during Black History Month to promote literacy and more

A special visitor is in Philadelphia this Black History Month. Kevin Douglass Green, the great, great grandson of 19th century abolitionist Frederick Douglass, is spending the week visiting Black-owned businesses to promote literacy and legacy.

More than 180 years after Frederick Douglass passed through Philadelphia on his journey to freedom, his descendant has returned to the City of Brotherly Love to honor that history.

"It's a privilege for me to be back in Philadelphia," Green said. "It kind of feels like a second home in some ways."

Green, who lives in Tennessee, began his visit Monday with stops at several Black-owned businesses, including Grocery Outlet in Mount Airy. Store owner Aaron Hollingsworth said the conversation left a lasting impression.

"I feel honored," Hollingsworth said. "To me it represents legacy. Of course, he's a descendant of Frederick Douglass, but our story doesn't end with that."

After leaving the grocery store, Green gave out a boxer of the year award to a local Black-owned gym.

Later this week, Green will be speaking with local students about literacy. It's an issue deeply connected to his family history. Frederick Douglass taught himself how to read before founding several antislavery newspapers.

"The connection for Frederick Douglass is that what he was doing wasn't for himself," Green said. "Basically, it was never for himself. It was always for the betterment of people."

The visit is part of Douglass Week, sponsored by the nonprofit Hands Across Philadelphia. Nicole Ross, the organization's president, said it's important for young people to meet a living link to history. Her organization gives out free copies of Douglass' books.

"Frederick Douglass told his story and it changed the world," Ross said. "One of these children is going to change the world. That's why we keep giving out the books."

Green said his visit is about building connections and strengthening the community for the future.