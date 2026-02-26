Franklin Mall in Northeast Philadelphia to reopen Friday after small fire

The Franklin Mall in Northeast Philadelphia is set to reopen Friday after being shuttered since the weekend because of a fire, a spokesperson said.

The mall, previously known as Franklin Mills and then Philadelphia Mills, has been closed since Sunday. A small fire broke out in a single storefront on Saturday, and no one was injured, a post from the mall's page on Facebook said.

The mall will open for normal business hours Friday, which are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to its Facebook page.

The Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections issued the temporary closure notice so the building could be inspected for safety and structural integrity, the post said. The department has officially cleared the mall to reopen, a spokesperson said Thursday night.

Some repairs related to the fire are still underway.