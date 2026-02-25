Franklin Mall in Northeast Philadelphia closed after fire

The Franklin Mall in Northeast Philadelphia is closed until further notice following a fire, a mall security official said.

The mall, previously known as Franklin Mills and then Philadelphia Mills, has been closed since Sunday, the official said.

The fire happened on Saturday in a single store and no one was injured, a post from the mall's page on Facebook said.

The Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections issued the temporary closure notice so the building can be inspected for safety and structural integrity, the post said.

The mall is working closely with city officials to get the building back open, the post said.