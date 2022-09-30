Franklin Institute gears up for spooky season with return of Franklin Fright
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Franklin Institute is already getting into the spirit of Halloween. Starting Saturday, Franklin Fright returns to the science museum every weekend for the month of October.
The event will feature indoor trick-or-treating, a giant pumpkin robot and live science shows.
New this year is the debut of The Lab for interactive tech-focused activities.
Franklin Fright is free with museum admission.
