A Philadelphia mother was arrested as police search for her missing 7-year-old son, authorities said Saturday night.

Franklin Gibson, the 7-year-old son of Lynn Chamberlain, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 14, around 10 p.m. on the 7200 block of Limekiln Pike in West Oak Lane.

Chamberlain has been charged with kidnapping for ransom, interference with custody of children and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a docket sheet.

Franklin Gibson, the 7-year-old son of Lynn Chamberlain, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 14, around 10 p.m. on the 7200 block of Limekiln Pike in West Oak Lane. Philadelphia Police Department

Gibson was taken into custody by Chamberlain, but his whereabouts remain unknown, police said.

Anyone with information about Gibson's disappearance is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit.