Frankford double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical: Police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is dead after a double shooting inside a bar in Frankford, police say. The shooting happened on Frankford Avenue near Dyre Street at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Authorities say two men were shot. One died at the scene, the other is at the hospital in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

CBS3 Staff
First published on January 8, 2023 / 8:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

