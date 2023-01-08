Frankford double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is dead after a double shooting inside a bar in Frankford, police say. The shooting happened on Frankford Avenue near Dyre Street at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Authorities say two men were shot. One died at the scene, the other is at the hospital in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation.
