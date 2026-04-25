Philadelphia police investigating two fatal shootings Saturday morning

Philadelphia police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened in the 24th Police District on Saturday morning.

In the first incident, officers were called out to the 900 block of Ramona Avenue around 6:11 a.m. There, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene around 6:23 a.m., a police spokesperson said.

Then, just after 6:30 a.m., officers were called out to the 3900 block of Frankford Avenue for a shooting. There, officers found a man in the street who had been shot multiple times.

Police took the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m.

The two locations where the shootings occurred are about 1.5 miles apart.

"At this time, it has not been determined if these two homicides are related. There are no known motives, and no arrests have been made in either case," a police spokesperson said in an email.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit.