Infant dies after serious crash involving ambulance in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood

An infant has died following a serious crash involving an ambulance in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Police said an ambulance and two cars crashed at the intersection of Torresdale and Harbison avenues, around 5:45 a.m.

According to police, the infant and the mother were in the ambulance when the crash happened.

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia was at the scene where a heavily damaged ambulance was on its side, and another vehicle had crashed into a nearby building.

CBS News Philadelphia

Police said the infant died at the hospital, and the mother was taken to an area hospital. There is no word on her condition.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured.

The details leading up to the crash are still unknown.

Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates on this developing story.

