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Infant dies after serious crash involving ambulance in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood

By
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.
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Stephanie Ballesteros

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An infant has died following a serious crash involving an ambulance in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood on Sunday morning. 

Police said an ambulance and two cars crashed at the intersection of Torresdale and Harbison avenues, around 5:45 a.m.   

According to police, the infant and the mother were in the ambulance when the crash happened. 

Serious crash involving ambulance in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood
CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia was at the scene where a heavily damaged ambulance was on its side, and another vehicle had crashed into a nearby building. 

Serious crash involving ambulance in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood
CBS News Philadelphia

Police said the infant died at the hospital, and the mother was taken to an area hospital. There is no word on her condition. 

It's unclear if anyone else was injured.  

The details leading up to the crash are still unknown. 

Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates on this developing story. 

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