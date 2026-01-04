Frank Cairone, Milwaukee Brewers' prospect and New Jersey native, injured in car crash

Frank Cairone, the Milwaukee Brewers' No. 26 prospect and a South Jersey native, was injured in a serious crash Saturday night, the team announced.

The Brewers told reporters in a statement Saturday that the crash happened in Franklinville, Gloucester County. Cairone is currently being treated at the hospital.

"The Brewers' thoughts and prayers are with Frank and his family during his difficult time," the Brewers said in a statement. "We will provide updates on Frank's condition as they become available."

Cairone, who went to Delsea Regional High School, was selected by the Brewers No. 68 overall in the 2025 MLB draft.

According to MLB.com, the left-handed pitcher spent part of the summer and fall at Milwaukee's complex in Arizona in anticipation of making his MLB debut in 2026.