Pennsylvania animal nonprofit searching for fox seen with tube around its neck

A Delaware County, Pennsylvania nonprofit is asking for residents' help to save a fox with a plastic tube stuck around its neck.

GoodBoy Dog Recovery is calling the fox "Sly." They shared photos on Facebook showing the fox and asking residents to reach out with information.

A fox with a tube around its neck was sighted in Havertown and Broomall and a local animal rescue group is looking for the animal. GoodBoy Dog Recovery

He was seen in Broomall and Havertown and the organization has cameras and a feeding station set out for the animal.

GDR said the group has contacted licensed wildlife rehabilitators.

Anyone who sees the fox should avoid interacting with it, and instead call GoodBoy Dog Recovery with its whereabouts at 484-485-0706.  

