GUIDE: Where to watch July 4th fireworks in PA, NJ, DE
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the July 4 holiday approaching, many in the Philadelphia region are preparing to spend time with their friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the holiday. People will get together for barbecues and play backyard games across the country.
They'll also get together for fireworks on the night of the Fourth of July or leading up to the holiday. Here's where to watch fireworks in the Tri-State region for the Fourth of July and the days leading up to it.
Pennsylvania
U.S. Army Band Pershing's Own concert and fireworks
Where: Delaware River waterfront in Philadelphia, including Cherry Street Pier, Race Street Pier, Spruce Street Harbor Park
When: July 1; concert at 8 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Ridley Park Fireworks
Where: Ridley Park Borough Hall
When: July 1
New Hope Chamber & NHC Fireworks
Where: Delaware in New Hope, Pa & Lambertville, NJ. The rain date for the event is July 7.
When: July 1, 9:35 p.m., August 4, September 1
Rivers Casino Party on the Pier
Where: Delaware River Waterfront
When: July 2, 6 p.m.
Conshohocken Fireworks Display
Where: Areas where you can see Sutcliffe Park (the park is closed during the show)
When: July 3, 9:30 p.m.
City of Allentown 4th of July Celebration
Where: Allentown
When: July 4, 5 p.m.
Great American Blast Fireworks at Coca-Cola Park
Where: Allentown
When: July 4, 6 p.m.
Narberth concert and fireworks
Where: Narberth Park, 80 Windsor Ave
When: July 4, 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Clifton Heights fireworks
Where: Clifton Heights Athletic Field
When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular
Where: Philadelphia
When: July 4, 9:45 p.m.
Fourth of July at Sesame Place
Where: Langhorne
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
Dorney Park's Fourth of July Celebration
Where: Allentown
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
Xfinity Fireworks Shows
Where: Citizens Bank Park after Phillies versus Nationals and Phillies versus Padres
When: July 14
New Jersey
Bordentown Township Fireworks Display
Where: Joseph Lawrence Park, Bordentown
When: July 1, dusk
Battleship New Jersey fireworks show
Where: 62 Battleship Place, Camden
When: July 1, 7 p.m.; July 4, 7 p.m.
Woodbury Annual Fireworks Celebration
Where: Woodbury High School Stadium and Francis Avenue Fields
When: July 1, dusk
Lower Township Independence Day Festival
Where: North Cape May bayfront
When: July 3; Fireworks after 9 p.m.; festival at 5 p.m.
Ventnor Independence Celebration
Where: Newport Avenue Beach
When: July 3, 9:15 p.m.
Tropicana Atlantic City July 4th Fireworks
Where: Beachfront at Tropicana Hotel & Casino and along the beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City
When: July 4, 10 p.m.
Bridgeton Horseshoe tournament and fireworks
Where: Bridgeton City Park
When: July 4, dusk
Fourth of July Celebration
Where: Boardwalk, Ocean City
When: July 4, 10 p.m.
Freedom Festival
Where: Wiggins Park, Camden
When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Cape May Independence Day Fireworks
Where: Congress Hall, Cape May
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
Wildwood Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular
Where: Wildwood boardwalk
When: July 4, 10 p.m.
Sea Isle City Fourth of July Fireworks
Where: 50th Street Beach
When: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
Trenton Thunder "Dueling pianos" fireworks
Where: Trenton Thunder Ballpark, 1 Thunder Road
When: July 4, game begins 7 p.m.; fireworks after
Delaware
Independence Day Fireworks
Where: Bally's Dover Casino Resort, Dover
When: July 3, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Fourth of July Fireworks Display
Where: South of Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach
When: July 3, from 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Wilmington Waterfront fireworks
Where: Tubman Garrett Park, Wilmington
When: live music, food and activities start at 2 p.m. July 4, fireworks after 9 p.m. July 4
Liberty Day & Fourth of July Fireworks
Where: University of Delaware Athletic Complex, Newark
When: July 4, from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Dover Fourth of July Celebration
Where: Legislative Hall, Dover
When: July 4, 9.15 p.m. (Organizer suggests arriving at 8 p.m.)
Smyrna/Clayton Fireworks
Where: Little League Fields across from Smyrna High School and Middle School, Smyrna
When: July 4 at dusk
Lewes Independence Day events and fireworks
Where: Boat parade along Lewes-Rehoboth Canal, fireworks visible from beach or tall buildings
When: July 4; parade reaches judges' stand at 2 p.m., fireworks at dusk
Dewey Beach fireworks
Where: 125 McKinnley St. Dewey Beach, DE 19971
When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Wilmington Blue Rocks host "Rocky's School of Wizardry" night and postgame fireworks
Where: Frawley Stadium, 801 Shipyard Drive, Wilmington
When: July 7; 6:35 p.m. - 12 a.m.
