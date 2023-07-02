GUIDE: Where to watch July 4th fireworks in PA, NJ, DE

Digital Brief: July 1, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the July 4 holiday approaching, many in the Philadelphia region are preparing to spend time with their friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the holiday. People will get together for barbecues and play backyard games across the country.

They'll also get together for fireworks on the night of the Fourth of July or leading up to the holiday. Here's where to watch fireworks in the Tri-State region for the Fourth of July and the days leading up to it.

Pennsylvania

U.S. Army Band Pershing's Own concert and fireworks

Where: Delaware River waterfront in Philadelphia, including Cherry Street Pier, Race Street Pier, Spruce Street Harbor Park

When: July 1; concert at 8 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Ridley Park Fireworks

Where: Ridley Park Borough Hall

When: July 1

New Hope Chamber & NHC Fireworks

Where: Delaware in New Hope, Pa & Lambertville, NJ. The rain date for the event is July 7.

When: July 1, 9:35 p.m., August 4, September 1

Rivers Casino Party on the Pier

Where: Delaware River Waterfront

When: July 2, 6 p.m.

Conshohocken Fireworks Display

Where: Areas where you can see Sutcliffe Park (the park is closed during the show)

When: July 3, 9:30 p.m.

City of Allentown 4th of July Celebration

Where: Allentown

When: July 4, 5 p.m.

Great American Blast Fireworks at Coca-Cola Park

Where: Allentown

When: July 4, 6 p.m.

Narberth concert and fireworks

Where: Narberth Park, 80 Windsor Ave

When: July 4, 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Clifton Heights fireworks

Where: Clifton Heights Athletic Field

When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular

Where: Philadelphia

When: July 4, 9:45 p.m.

Fourth of July at Sesame Place

Where: Langhorne

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Dorney Park's Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Allentown

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Xfinity Fireworks Shows

Where: Citizens Bank Park after Phillies versus Nationals and Phillies versus Padres

When: July 14

New Jersey

Bordentown Township Fireworks Display

Where: Joseph Lawrence Park, Bordentown

When: July 1, dusk

Battleship New Jersey fireworks show

Where: 62 Battleship Place, Camden

When: July 1, 7 p.m.; July 4, 7 p.m.

Woodbury Annual Fireworks Celebration

Where: Woodbury High School Stadium and Francis Avenue Fields

When: July 1, dusk

Lower Township Independence Day Festival

Where: North Cape May bayfront

When: July 3; Fireworks after 9 p.m.; festival at 5 p.m.

Ventnor Independence Celebration

Where: Newport Avenue Beach

When: July 3, 9:15 p.m.

Tropicana Atlantic City July 4th Fireworks

Where: Beachfront at Tropicana Hotel & Casino and along the beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City

When: July 4, 10 p.m.

Bridgeton Horseshoe tournament and fireworks

Where: Bridgeton City Park

When: July 4, dusk

Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Boardwalk, Ocean City

When: July 4, 10 p.m.

Freedom Festival

Where: Wiggins Park, Camden

When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Cape May Independence Day Fireworks

Where: Congress Hall, Cape May

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Wildwood Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

Where: Wildwood boardwalk

When: July 4, 10 p.m.

Sea Isle City Fourth of July Fireworks

Where: 50th Street Beach

When: July 4, 9:15 p.m.

Trenton Thunder "Dueling pianos" fireworks

Where: Trenton Thunder Ballpark, 1 Thunder Road

When: July 4, game begins 7 p.m.; fireworks after

Delaware

Independence Day Fireworks

Where: Bally's Dover Casino Resort, Dover

When: July 3, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fourth of July Fireworks Display

Where: South of Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach

When: July 3, from 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Wilmington Waterfront fireworks

Where: Tubman Garrett Park, Wilmington

When: live music, food and activities start at 2 p.m. July 4, fireworks after 9 p.m. July 4

Liberty Day & Fourth of July Fireworks

Where: University of Delaware Athletic Complex, Newark

When: July 4, from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Dover Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Legislative Hall, Dover

When: July 4, 9.15 p.m. (Organizer suggests arriving at 8 p.m.)

Smyrna/Clayton Fireworks

Where: Little League Fields across from Smyrna High School and Middle School, Smyrna

When: July 4 at dusk

Lewes Independence Day events and fireworks

Where: Boat parade along Lewes-Rehoboth Canal, fireworks visible from beach or tall buildings

When: July 4; parade reaches judges' stand at 2 p.m., fireworks at dusk

Dewey Beach fireworks

Where: 125 McKinnley St. Dewey Beach, DE 19971

When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Wilmington Blue Rocks host "Rocky's School of Wizardry" night and postgame fireworks

Where: Frawley Stadium, 801 Shipyard Drive, Wilmington

When: July 7; 6:35 p.m. - 12 a.m.