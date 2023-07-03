July 4th in Philadelphia: City to have increased patrols for added safety

Philadelphia law enforcement asking people not to fire guns in celebration on July 4th

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia will have increased patrols for all events across the city as the city prepares for Fourth of July celebrations. The district attorney's office is reminding everyone to celebrate safely this year.

What goes up must come down was the biggest message from Philadelphia's District Attorney's Office and law enforcement officials Monday when they talked about safety plans for July 4.

Officials are asking people not to fire guns into the air to celebrate.

It's nearly a year since two officers suffered graze wounds during Fourth of July celebrations along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Police believe the bullets came from someone shooting in the air, which caused chaos.

No arrests have been made in that incident. Philadelphia police noted the investigation is still ongoing.

This year, the district attorney's office and police both say they will not tolerate anyone firing in the air.

"I don't care if you have a permit to carry. I don't care if you're in your yard. You have no right whatsoever to break the law by firing a weapon in the air," District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "What goes up comes down, and sometimes it comes down with truly tragic consequences."

Philadelphia police say they will operate increased patrols during Tuesday's celebrations and will make arrests for anyone firing into the air.

The fireworks show on the Parkway starts at 9:45 p.m.