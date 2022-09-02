4-year-old boy critically wounded after being accidentally shot by family member in East Germantown, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 4-year-old boy was critically wounded after being accidentally shot by a family member in East Germantown Thursday night. Police say it happened on the unit block of East Penn Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the family member was cleaning the gun inside the home when they accidentally shot the boy.

BREAKING: @PhillyPolice confirm a 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the abdomen by a family member who was cleaning a gun inside this Penn Street home. Right now, he is in critical condition. Three other young children were in the room when it happened. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/mhQZJ6h3Tm — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) September 2, 2022

The boy was rushed to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

Three other children were in the room when it happened.