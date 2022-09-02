4-year-old boy critically wounded after being accidentally shot by family member in East Germantown, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 4-year-old boy was critically wounded after being accidentally shot by a family member in East Germantown Thursday night. Police say it happened on the unit block of East Penn Street around 8:30 p.m.
Police say the family member was cleaning the gun inside the home when they accidentally shot the boy.
The boy was rushed to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.
Three other children were in the room when it happened.
