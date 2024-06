Former Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo in custody 2 years after Robb Elementary School shooting

Families of Uvalde school shooting victims sue FedEx, UPS for shipping weapon used by gunman Families of Uvalde school shooting victims sue FedEx, UPS for shipping weapon used by gunman 00:41

Pete Arredondo, the former police chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, is in custody more than two years after the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting.

Arredondo was in custody at the Uvalde County Jail, CBS News learned. The San Antonio Express-News reported that Arredondo and a second officer who responded to the shooting were indicted by a grand jury on felony charges of child endangerment.

The alleged indictments come over two years after a teenage gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement officers killed the gunman in a classroom after waiting more than an hour to confront him, which was heavily criticized in the wake of the shooting. Arredondo was fired in 2022, three months to the day of the shooting.

The Justice Department released a hard-hitting report in Janurary on the response by law enforcement to the mass shooting, pointing to a series of "cascading failures" by the police chief and others.

In May, family members of Uvalde school shooting victims reached a $2 million settlement with Uvalde. The city will pay a total of $2 million to the families of 17 children killed in the shooting and two children who survived, according to a statement from the families' attorneys.

This is a developing story and will be updated.