Former Eagle Nick Foles back to testify in teammate's trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.

We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.

Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.

We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.

Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.