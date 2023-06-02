"Follow your fork" to the 4th annual Northeast Black Restaurant Week

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) -- The 4th annual Northeast Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday, showcasing Black-owned restaurants and culinary businesses across Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Boston.

From June 2 to June 10, "follow your fork" and dig into the flavors of African-American, African and Caribbean cuisine in our community at some of the 13 participating restaurants in the Philadelphia area.

Participating Philadelphia restaurants:

Sweet Nina's, LLC

Shayla's Savour

Reef Restaurant and Lounge

I Munch Café

Supreme Oasis Bakery and Deli

Racok N Flavors LLC

Askum Café

48th Street Grille

Dahlak

Toast Café with Jae Roche

Caribbean Feast Restaurant Cuisine

Star Fusion Express

Cray Taste Old City

Black Restaurant Week's mission is to introduce culinary businesses and culinary professionals to the community by highlighting catering services, food trucks and culinary products in an effort to help stimulate the local economy.

For more information on Black Restaurant Week near you, visit their website.