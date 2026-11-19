Travis Konecny scored 39 seconds into overtime to cap a four-point night, and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a 5-2 deficit to beat the Ottawa Senators 6-5 on Thursday night.

Cam York had two goals, and Owen Tippett, Tyson Foerster and Jamie Drysdale also scored for the Flyers, who have won three of four. Konecny had three assists.

Joseph Woll made 21 saves.

Dylan Cozens led Ottawa with a pair of goals. Claude Giroux, Drake Batherson and Philip Tomasino also scored as the Senators' three-game win streak was snapped.

Ottawa's Samuel Ersson, who stopped 13 of 19 shots, made his first career start against his former team.

Just 38 seconds into the third period, Tomasino took a pass and went forehand to backhand to beat Woll. Five minutes later, Cozens had his second of the game, scoring from almost the same spot from the slot to make it 5-2.

York scored his second of the game on the power play, grabbing a loose puck to beat Ersson from in close at 6:25. Fifteen seconds later, Konecny fed Foerster, who beat a sprawling Ersson stick side to make it a one-goal game.

The Flyers tied it on Drysdale's power-play goal with 2:33 remaining.

In overtime, Konecny's shot just trickled past Ersson to end it.

Woll got an assist on Konecny's goal, the goaltender's first of the season and second career point. He had an assist with Toronto last season.

Up next

Flyers: At Montreal on Saturday night.

Senators: Host Los Angeles on Saturday night.