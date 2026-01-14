Owen Tippett, Trevor Zegras score but Philadelphia Flyers lose fourth straight in loss to Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin scored a pair of power-play goals and the Buffalo Sabres won for the 14th time in their last 16 games, 5-2 over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

Mattias Samuelsson, Jack Quinn and Ryan McLeod also scored goals, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 20 saves. Josh Doan and Tage Thompson had a pair of assists each for a Sabres team that had just 14 shots and was coming off a Monday night loss to Florida.

Owen Tippett and Trevor Zegras scored for the Flyers, who lost their fourth in a row. Dan Vladar started in net and made three saves in the first period before getting injured and being replaced at the start of the second by Sam Ersson, who made six saves.

Dahlin gave the Sabres the lead at 9:30 of the first period, his first goal since Dec. 20.

Samuelsson made it 2-0 with 4:47 left in the first. Samuelsson now has eight goals this season, one more than his first five NHL seasons combined.

Quinn scored at 4:22 of the second to make it 3-0 before Tippett scored his sixth goal in his last 12 games midway through the period.

Dahlin's second power-play goal of the night made it 4-1 after two. The Sabres had been on a 1 for 21 stretch on the power play before Wednesday night.

Zegras scored on the power play to make it 4-2 before McLeod added an empty-netter in the last minute.

The Flyers said Vladar will be reevaluated after the game.

The Sabres lost Josh Norris to an upper-body injury after he assisted on Dahlin's second goal.

Up next

Flyers: Visit Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Sabres: Host Montreal on Thursday night.