Laughton scores in return to Philadelphia as Maple Leafs top Flyers on Cowan's goal in OT

Easton Cowan scored 2:48 into a wild overtime and Scott Laughton had a short-handed goal in his return to Philadelphia as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Flyers 2-1 on Thursday night.

Cowan scored on a 2-on-1 rush off a pass from John Tavares, ending a wide-open extra period as the teams went up and down the ice and both goalies made sprawling saves to keep the game going.

Toronto netminder Dennis Hildeby stoned Trevor Zegras on a breakaway, and later made consecutive saves on Matvei Michkov and Sean Couturier to spring the odd-man rush that led to Cowan's goal.

Hildeby finished with 22 saves for the Maple Leafs, who lost their previous five road games.

Laughton, who spent 12 years with the Flyers before being traded to Toronto at last year's deadline, scored a short-handed goal to tie the score with 5:56 to play in the third period.

Travis Konecny scored the lone Philadelphia goal 55 seconds into the second period. It was the 14th this season for Konecny, who exited after the second with an upper-body injury.

Dan Vladar stopped 21 shots for the Flyers, who are 1-10-3 in their last 14 games against Toronto.

