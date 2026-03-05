Philadelphia Flyers' three-game winning streak ends in shut out loss to Utah Mammoth

Vitek Vanecek stopped 16 shots in his 100th career win and Dylan Guenther assisted on two Utah goals as the Mammoth beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Thursday night.

Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller scored in the second period for the Mammoth, and Michael Carcone added an empty-net goal at 18:12 of the third.

Vanecek earned his first shutout of the season and the 11th of his career. The 30-year-old had four shutouts during the 2021-22 with the Washington Capitals.

Utah has won two straight games and five of its last seven while completing a two-game season sweep of the Flyers.

Dan Vladar made 20 saves for Philadelphia and slipped to 19-10-6. The Flyers had their three-game winning streak halted.

After a scoreless first period, the Mammoth outshot the Flyers 14-7 in the second period and took a lead they never relinquished.

Schmaltz opened the scoring at 1:38 of the second with a power-play goal on a shot from a tough angle to the right of Vladar. Guenther and Sean Durzi assisted on Schmaltz's 24th goal of the season.

About seven minutes later, Keller stretched the lead to two goals with his 19th of the season. Guenther picked up his 25th assist when his feed from along the boards sent Keller in all alone, and he beat Vladar with a shot between the pads from close range at 8:03.

Keller leads the Mammoth in points with 61 (19 goals, 42 assists). Schmaltz is next with 24 goals and 33 assists for 57 points, followed by Guenther's 53 points (28 goals, 25 assists). The Mammoth have scored 94 goals away from home this season.

Veteran defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, who was acquired by Utah from Calgary on Wednesday, was not available due to visa processing. The Mammoth recalled defenseman Dmitri Simashev from Tucson of the AHL.

The Flyers were without Forward Travis Konecny (upper-body injury) and defenseman Nick Seeler (lower-body injury).

Up next

Mammoth: At Columbus on Saturday in the third game of a five-game trip.

Flyers: At the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.