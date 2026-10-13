Flyers lose to Kraken in shootout as franchise record winless start reaches 8 games

Bobby McMann scored a goal in regulation and then added the game-winner in the fifth round of the shootout as the Seattle Kraken beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The loss extended Philadelphia's franchise record for a winless streak to start a season to eight games (0-5-3).

McMann scored his third goal of the season on the power play in the first period when a loose puck bounced to him in the right circle, and he snapped a shot past Philadelphia goalie Dan Vladar. He later beat Vladar in the shootout after Vladar made several nice stops to keep the Flyers' hopes alive.

Ville Ottavainen scored his first NHL goal at 8:54 of the second period after the Flyers got caught with tired players on the ice following an icing call on defenseman David Jiricek.

Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves to earn the win for Seattle, which has won three straight road games.

Grubauer got into it with Flyers forward Trevor Zegras on two successive plays in the second period. Zegras slashed Grubauer, and Grubauer responded with a cross-check. After Zegras came out of the box, Grubauer threw a puck at him; Zegras shot it back at him after the whistle, and they got into a skirmish again, and both were penalized.

Zegras beat Grubauer with a third-period goal as the Flyers evened the score with two goals. Grubauer got the better of Zegras, though, stoning him in the shootout.

Christian Dvorak also scored for Philadelphia and Vladar made 29 saves in defeat.

Kraken: Continue their five-game road trip Thursday at Tampa Bay.

Flyers: Travel to Detroit on Thursday.